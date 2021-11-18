DH Evening Brief: November 18, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi's aggressive 'Hindutva' turn rattles BJP in Uttar Pradesh
A barefoot Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a five-kilometre 'maun parikrama' (going around silently) of the famous Kamadgiri Temple in the border town of Chitrakoot,and party leaders accompanied her chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Centre accepts Cairn's offer on retro tax; company to withdraw cases now, refund to follow
Moving quickly towards ending a retrospective tax dispute with a firm that gave India its largest oilfield, the government has accepted Cairn Energy PLC's undertakings offer which would allow for the refund of taxes, sources said.
Supreme Court sets aside Bombay High Court's 'skin-to-skin contact' order
The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bombay High Court judgement which held skin-to-skin contact was mandatory for invoking charges under POCSO Act, saying it would mean a "narrow and absurd" interpretation of the law.
Zomato among sites targeted by Sriki: Charge sheet
Hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is at the centre of the spiralling Bitcoin scandal, had his eyes set on online payment portals and even Zomato, the online food delivery giant, according to documents accessed byDH.
Despite a Supreme Court ruling forbidding further extensions in service to the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narendra Modi government has gone ahead and given a second one-year extension to Sanjay Mishra. An ordinance was promulgated a bare four days before Mishra was to demit office and two weeks before Parliament's Winter Session began.
Priyanka Gandhi's aggressive 'Hindutva' turn rattles BJP in Uttar Pradesh
A barefoot Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a five-kilometre 'maun parikrama' (going around silently) of the famous Kamadgiri Temple in the border town of Chitrakoot,and party leaders accompanied her chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Read More
Centre accepts Cairn's offer on retro tax; company to withdraw cases now, refund to follow
Moving quickly towards ending a retrospective tax dispute with a firm that gave India its largest oilfield, the government has accepted Cairn Energy PLC's undertakings offer which would allow for the refund of taxes, sources said.
Read More
China constructs new villages near Doklam
China has constructed new villages in Bhutan territory near Doklam in the last year, new satellite images have been revealed.
Read More
What impact will Bharatiya Kisan Union and Tikaits have on UP elections
It's been a year since the farmer's protests began in India. Since then, Rakesh Tikait and the Bharatiya Kisan Union have become household names.
Read More
Supreme Court sets aside Bombay High Court's 'skin-to-skin contact' order
The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bombay High Court judgement which held skin-to-skin contact was mandatory for invoking charges under POCSO Act, saying it would mean a "narrow and absurd" interpretation of the law.
Read More
Dog’s loud barks save Bengaluru apartment building residents from major fire disaster
The fire that broke out in a Hebbagodi apartment on Wednesday could have engulfed the whole building but for an alert dog that drew attention to the brewing disaster with loud barks.
Read More
American Airlines eyes Mumbai; prepares to compete with Tata-backed Air India
Re-entering India's sky after a gap of nearly 10 years, Texas-based American Airlines is looking to connect more destinations, especially Mumbai to the US, via non-stop services.
Read More
Uma Bharti finds Yogi Adityanath to be her 'refined' version
Former MP Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharati has said that "UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a better and refined version of herself".
Read More
Zomato among sites targeted by Sriki: Charge sheet
Hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is at the centre of the spiralling Bitcoin scandal, had his eyes set on online payment portals and even Zomato, the online food delivery giant, according to documents accessed byDH.
Read More
Incentivising pliant bureaucrats at the helm
Despite a Supreme Court ruling forbidding further extensions in service to the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narendra Modi government has gone ahead and given a second one-year extension to Sanjay Mishra. An ordinance was promulgated a bare four days before Mishra was to demit office and two weeks before Parliament's Winter Session began.
Read More