DH Evening Brief: November 18, 2021

  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 17:40 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Priyanka Gandhi's aggressive 'Hindutva' turn rattles BJP in Uttar Pradesh

    A barefoot Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a five-kilometre 'maun parikrama' (going around silently) of the famous Kamadgiri Temple in the border town of Chitrakoot,and party leaders accompanied her chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

    Centre accepts Cairn's offer on retro tax; company to withdraw cases now, refund to follow

    Moving quickly towards ending a retrospective tax dispute with a firm that gave India its largest oilfield, the government has accepted Cairn Energy PLC's undertakings offer which would allow for the refund of taxes, sources said.

    China constructs new villages near Doklam

    China has constructed new villages in Bhutan territory near Doklam in the last year, new satellite images have been revealed.

    What impact will Bharatiya Kisan Union and Tikaits have on UP elections

    It's been a year since the farmer's protests began in India. Since then, Rakesh Tikait and the Bharatiya Kisan Union have become household names.

    Supreme Court sets aside Bombay High Court's 'skin-to-skin contact' order

    The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bombay High Court judgement which held skin-to-skin contact was mandatory for invoking charges under POCSO Act, saying it would mean a "narrow and absurd" interpretation of the law.

    Dog’s loud barks save Bengaluru apartment building residents from major fire disaster

    The fire that broke out in a Hebbagodi apartment on Wednesday could have engulfed the whole building but for an alert dog that drew attention to the brewing disaster with loud barks.

    American Airlines eyes Mumbai; prepares to compete with Tata-backed Air India

    Re-entering India's sky after a gap of nearly 10 years, Texas-based American Airlines is looking to connect more destinations, especially Mumbai to the US, via non-stop services.

    Uma Bharti finds Yogi Adityanath to be her 'refined' version

    Former MP Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharati has said that "UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a better and refined version of herself".

    Zomato among sites targeted by Sriki: Charge sheet

    Hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is at the centre of the spiralling Bitcoin scandal, had his eyes set on online payment portals and even Zomato, the online food delivery giant, according to documents accessed byDH.

    Incentivising pliant bureaucrats at the helm

    Despite a Supreme Court ruling forbidding further extensions in service to the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narendra Modi government has gone ahead and given a second one-year extension to Sanjay Mishra. An ordinance was promulgated a bare four days before Mishra was to demit office and two weeks before Parliament's Winter Session began.

