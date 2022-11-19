DH Evening Brief: BJP slams AAP over Satyendar Jain's jail massage video; Zomato to lay off 4% of workforce
updated: Nov 19 2022, 18:28 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
AAP a 'spa and massage party': BJP on video of Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail
The BJP on Saturday sharpened attack on AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning his silence over videos that purportedly showed jailed minister Satyendar Jaingetting a massageand receiving visitors inside his prison cell.
Mehrauli killing: Police collect Poonawala, Walkar's clothes from their house
Delhi Police officials probing the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case have taken possession of all the clothes from accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala's house in South Delhi and they will be sent for forensic examination, sources said on Saturday. They said the investigators have not recovered the clothes the two were wearing on May 18, the day the crime was executed.
Dr Ambedkar was India's 'first male feminist': Shashi Tharoor
Dr B R Ambedkar was India's first male feminist, who propagated such ideas decades back that could be considered as progressive even for the current generation of politicians, Congress leader and writer Shashi Tharoor said here on Saturday. He was speaking during an interaction programme at the ongoing Goa Heritage Festival.
After nomination rejections, its SP vs BJP in Mainpuri bypolls
Bypolls to the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency will witness a direct contest between the Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav and the BJP'S Raghuraj Singh Shakya after seven of 13 nomination papers rejected during scrutiny, an election official said here on Saturday. The nomination of seven candidates, including Ramakant Kashyap of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), were rejected during Friday's scrutiny, the official said.
Winter Session of Parliament to start from December 7
The Winter Session of Parliament will be held between December 7 and 29 with the BJP-led government and the Congress-led Opposition all set to lock horns again on a variety of issues, including price rise and unemployment. The session will start a day before the counting of votes in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and results will set the tone for the 17 sittings spread over 23 days that will conclude just before the new year.
Mayawati's attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, signal her efforts to win over Uttar Pradesh's Muslims ahead of the 2024 general elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which Kanshi Ram founded in 1984 for the emancipation of Dalits, is struggling for its political revival. Mayawati's move comes when sections of Muslims seem annoyed with the Samajwadi Party (SP), which they have traditionally supported since its formation in 1992.
Manika Batra bows out in semifinals of Asian Cup Table Tennis
Star paddler Manika Batra's dream run in the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament ended as she went down fighting against fourth seed Mima Ito of Japan here on Saturday. The unseeded Manika, who became the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the continental tournament, lost 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4) to the world No.5 Japanese paddler. World No. 44 Manika had earlier defeated world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium.
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport
Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport, the first greenfield facility inArunachalPradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The airport located at Hollongi, around 15 kilometres from the state capital Itanagar, will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts ofArunachalPradesh through helicopter services.
Gay people living under radar in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
A group of Arab friends living in Qatar's capital Doha met up over cocktails and snacks last week, exchanging opinions as they flicked through profiles of gay men on dating apps Tinder and Grindr.The phone of one flashed with a message from a suitor around the corner. The man in his 20s leapt up from the table, leaving to meet his date face-to-face.
