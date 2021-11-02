DH Evening Brief: November 2, 2021

Bypoll scores tied, but setback for CM Bommai with Hangal defeat
In a big loss of face for the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the saffron party lost the Hangal assembly constituency bypoll to the Congress on Tuesday, a seat located in the chief minister’s home district of Haveri.
Congress upbeat about bypoll results, says it still has in it to take on BJP
Congress on Tuesday was upbeat about its performance in the bypoll results in 13 states wresting seats, including a Lok Sabha constituency, from the BJP in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and sent a subtle message to allies like Trinamool Congress that it still has in it to take on the saffron party.
Will COP26 deforestation pledge be game-changer or just more broken promises?
A new pledge by world leaders to halt deforestation by 2030 is likely to fail unless quickly backed by more funding, transparent monitoring and tough regulation of businesses and financiers linked to forest destruction, environmentalists warn.
Virat Kohli's captaincy future to be discussed, Rohit Sharma set to lead in NZ T20s; Gaikwad, Iyer expected to get call-ups
Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian cricket team in the three T20 Internationals against New Zealand, starting November 17, while Virat Kohli's future as ODI captain will be discussed when the BCCI leadership and the national selectors meet in the next couple of days.
Ajit Pawar's properties worth Rs 1,000 crore attached by I-T Department
In a development that rattled Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Income Tax department has attached properties worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
Amid rising fuel prices, Ashok Gehlot says inflation is PM Modi's Diwali gift to India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Centre, saying the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's independence will be remembered for the record increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.
2 in 3 households have no plans to burst crackers this Diwali: Survey
A majority of people, 2 in 3 households, have no plans to burst crackers this Diwali for several reasons including growing pollution and non-availability of crackers due to ban imposed by authorities, according to a survey by a community social media platform.
Fact-check: Twitter user giving rape threat to Virat Kohli’s daughter is Indian, not Pakistani
Since Indian bowler, Mohammed Shami, was abused on social media after India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, there has been an organised effort to blame anonymous Pakistani accounts for targeting Shami. Indian cricket team caption Virat Kohli came out in support of Shami and condemned those who attacked him over his faith.
