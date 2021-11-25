DH Evening Brief: November 25, 2021

Here are the top headlines this evening.
    In Uttar Pradesh polls 'run-way', Modi pilots Jewar's 'udaan'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

    It will be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia.

    South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant in small numbers

    South African scientists have detected a new Covid-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

    For first time, India has more women than men: National survey

    For the first time, India has 1,020 women per 1,000 men, according to the Phase-II report of the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

    Conspiracy to break Congress in Northeast: Adhir Chowdhury after 12 MLAs join TMC in Meghalaya

    From hospital bed to Test debut, a roller-coaster ride for Shreyas Iyer

    From hospital bed to Test debut, it's been a roller-coaster ride for Shreyas Iyer. Cricketers getting injured are not a new thing, but recovering from injury and getting a Test cap is a good achievement for anyone.

    Reliance, Aramco call off $15 bn deal amid valuation differences: Report

    Reliance Industries and Saudi Aramco have called off a deal for the state oil giant to buy a stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of the Indian conglomerate due to valuation concerns, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

    NIA conducts raids in Kashmir in connection with Lucknow Al-Qaeda case

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out fresh raids in Kashmir on Thursday in connection with an Al-Qaeda case registered in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.The probe agency claimed that in the searches, it seized incriminating documents and digital devices.

    NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

    NASA's Mars InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) lander has developed the first ever map of the underground of the Red Planet by listening to winds.

    Closely watching defence cooperation between China-Pakistan, need to remain cautious: Navy Chief

    BJP sensitive towards farmers, can never fire bullets on them: Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday said the Centre withdrew its agriculture laws as the BJP is "sensitive" towards farmers.

    He also attacked the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying his party can never "fire bullets" on farmers and "Ram bhakts".

