DH Evening Brief: Shinde's Sena gets 'two swords and shield' as symbol; CJI recommends Justice Chandrachud as successor
DH Evening Brief: Shinde's Sena gets 'two swords and shield' as symbol; CJI recommends Justice Chandrachud as successor
updated: Oct 11 2022, 18:51 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Election Commission allots 'two swords and shield' symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. Read more
CJI U U Lalit recommends Justice D Y Chandrachud as successor
Incumbent Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday named Justice D Y Chandrachud, the senior most Supreme Court judge, as his successor. Read more
Roger Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI president
India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President when the Board will hold its AGM on October 18, sources in the cricket body said on Tuesday. Read more
In Gujarat, Modi hints Congress 'outsourced job' of abusing him to AAP
Prime MinisterNarendra Modion Tuesday hinted that the Congress has "outsourcedthe contract" of abusing him. Addressing a rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district in Gujarat ahead of thestate Assembly pollsdue this year-end, Modi warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is "working silently" to capture rural votes. Read more
Infosys president Ravi Kumar S resigns
Infosys on Tuesdayannounced the resignation of president Ravi Kumar S. Read more
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets to seal ODI series win
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1. Read more
Streaming, right wing, Covid pandemic wipe off glitzy Bollywood's shine
Bollywood, long part of the cultural fabric of the movie-mad country of 140 crore people, is facing its biggest-ever crisis as streaming services and non-Hindi language rivals steal its sparkle. Read more
BJP targets Siddaramaiah with 'PFI Bhagya' posters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka
To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more
Two missing women killed in suspected acts of human sacrifice in Kerala
Two women reported missing from Kochi in Kerala are suspected of having been murderedin two separate acts of human sacrifice for black magic. Read more
In Pics | Hundreds pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai
Chants of "Netaji amar rahein" reverberated across Saifai as people from across Uttar Pradesh thronged socialist leaderMulayamSingh Yadav’s native village to pay tributes to him.Yadav died on October 10 at a private hospital in Gurugram and his mortal remains reached his native village in the evening. See pics
Election Commission allots 'two swords and shield' symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. Read more
CJI U U Lalit recommends Justice D Y Chandrachud as successor
Incumbent Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday named Justice D Y Chandrachud, the senior most Supreme Court judge, as his successor. Read more
Roger Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI president
India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President when the Board will hold its AGM on October 18, sources in the cricket body said on Tuesday. Read more
In Gujarat, Modi hints Congress 'outsourced job' of abusing him to AAP
Prime MinisterNarendra Modion Tuesday hinted that the Congress has "outsourcedthe contract" of abusing him. Addressing a rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district in Gujarat ahead of thestate Assembly pollsdue this year-end, Modi warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the Congress which, he said, has stopped abusing him and is "working silently" to capture rural votes. Read more
Infosys president Ravi Kumar S resigns
Infosys on Tuesdayannounced the resignation of president Ravi Kumar S. Read more
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets to seal ODI series win
India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1. Read more
Streaming, right wing, Covid pandemic wipe off glitzy Bollywood's shine
Bollywood, long part of the cultural fabric of the movie-mad country of 140 crore people, is facing its biggest-ever crisis as streaming services and non-Hindi language rivals steal its sparkle. Read more
BJP targets Siddaramaiah with 'PFI Bhagya' posters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka
To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more
Two missing women killed in suspected acts of human sacrifice in Kerala
Two women reported missing from Kochi in Kerala are suspected of having been murderedin two separate acts of human sacrifice for black magic. Read more
In Pics | Hundreds pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai
Chants of "Netaji amar rahein" reverberated across Saifai as people from across Uttar Pradesh thronged socialist leaderMulayamSingh Yadav’s native village to pay tributes to him.Yadav died on October 10 at a private hospital in Gurugram and his mortal remains reached his native village in the evening. See pics