DH Evening Brief: Several AAP workers detained near CBI HQ; Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
DH Evening Brief: Several AAP workers detained near CBI HQ; Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
updated: Oct 17 2022, 17:13 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ amid Sisodia's questioning
Delhi Police on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other protesters outside the CBI headquarters here for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, officials said. Read more
Congress presidential polls: Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Voting ended on Monday in the Congress presidential poll as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor faced-off for the post of AICC chief. Read more
Hundreds of Ukraine towns without power after drones strike Kyiv
Hundreds of Ukrainian towns were cut off from electricity on Monday by Russian attacks against critical infrastructure and deadly kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine said. Read more
Let Ganguly contest ICC elections': Mamata to PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday backed former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and said that she would request PM Modi to let him contest the ICC election. Read more
In Pics | List of all Congress party presidents after 1947
As the voting for the party's presidential polls commenced on Monday at 10:00 am, here we list influential politicians who held the top position in the Indian National Congress (INC) post-1947. This is the first election for the presidential post in 22 years, though it will be not the first time that a non-Gandhi is appointed to the post. See pics
J&K killings won't stop until 'justice' served: Farooq
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday lashed out at BJP over its claims of normalcy post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said the killings will never stop until "justice" is served. Read more
Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal India’s answer to Elon Musk, Tesla?
When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant. Read more
Coal mining in India: Underutilised capacity, costly new targets
With India chronically facing coal shortages, the government has plans to develop 99 new coal projects with a production target of 427 million tonnes per year (MTPA) that would put India in second place behind China, which has a capacity of 596 MTPA. Read more
Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ amid Sisodia's questioning
Delhi Police on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other protesters outside the CBI headquarters here for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, officials said. Read more
Congress presidential polls: Voting ends in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Voting ended on Monday in the Congress presidential poll as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor faced-off for the post of AICC chief. Read more
Hundreds of Ukraine towns without power after drones strike Kyiv
Hundreds of Ukrainian towns were cut off from electricity on Monday by Russian attacks against critical infrastructure and deadly kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine said. Read more
Let Ganguly contest ICC elections': Mamata to PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday backed former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and said that she would request PM Modi to let him contest the ICC election. Read more
In Pics | List of all Congress party presidents after 1947
As the voting for the party's presidential polls commenced on Monday at 10:00 am, here we list influential politicians who held the top position in the Indian National Congress (INC) post-1947. This is the first election for the presidential post in 22 years, though it will be not the first time that a non-Gandhi is appointed to the post. See pics
J&K killings won't stop until 'justice' served: Farooq
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday lashed out at BJP over its claims of normalcy post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said the killings will never stop until "justice" is served. Read more
Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal India’s answer to Elon Musk, Tesla?
When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant. Read more
Coal mining in India: Underutilised capacity, costly new targets
With India chronically facing coal shortages, the government has plans to develop 99 new coal projects with a production target of 427 million tonnes per year (MTPA) that would put India in second place behind China, which has a capacity of 596 MTPA. Read more