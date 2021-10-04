DH Evening Brief: October 4, 2021

Pandora Papers: From Sachin Tendulkar to Shakira, financial dealings of the global elite exposed
Millions of leaked documents dubbed the Pandora Papers and a worldwide journalistic partnership on Sunday claims to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, including India. Read more
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's NCB custody extended till Oct 7
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will remain in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for another three days till October 7. Read more
What are you protesting for when farm laws not in force? Supreme Court asks farmers’ body
The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a larger constitutional issue if there can be an absolute right to protest by the farmers against the three agriculture laws, when the statutes have already been stayed by the top court. Read more
US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize for heat and touch work
US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said. Read more
Union Minister Ajay Mishra allegedly threatened farmers before Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Popularly known as 'Maharaj', Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who had been embroiled in criminal cases in the past, appeared to have emerged as the 'provocateur' ofLakhimpur Kheri violencein Uttar Pradesh which left eight persons, including four farmers, dead. Read more
RBI supersedes boards of Srei firms, to start bankruptcy proceedings
Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, and superseded the non-banking financial companies' boards on governance concerns and defaults. Read more
Lakhimpur violence: Govt, farmers reach compromise, minister's son booked for murder
As a host of senior opposition leaders were detained while trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a protest by the farmers, the administration and the farmer leaders reached a compromise after the state government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased, ordered a probe by a retired High Court judge and lodged a case of murder against union minister AjayMishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over four farmers. Read more
70% of India's adult population administered first Covid jab, says Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that 70 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report
An analysis of tobacco consumption in seven states and Union territories, including Karnataka, has found increased use among women in rural areas, raising concerns that children are being conditioned from a younger age to start using tobacco. Read more
