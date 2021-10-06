DH Evening Brief: October 6, 2021

  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 19:34 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Men escorting Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant were not from NCB: NCP

    In a development that questions the raids by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on cruise ship Cordelia, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday alleged that the men escorting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were not part of the federal anti-drug agency. Read more

    Uttar Pradesh government permits political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

    The Uttar Pradesh government has now granted permission to all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died as violence erupted during a farmers' protest three days back. Read more

    Watch: Tamil Nadu mandates non-Brahmin priests

    In a recent order, the Tamil Nadu government appointed 24 non-Brahmins as priests. ETB Sivapriyan spoke to one of the newly-ordained priests and tracks the history of the state's social justice agenda. Watch video

    Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan win Nobel Prize for Chemistry

    Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said. Read more

    Jio network down for many across India, users throng Twitter to complain

    It has been barely a day since Facebook and its subsidiary social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major service outage around the world. Read more

    Coal crisis: India left with few options to avoid power crunch

    India is grappling with an escalating crisis as stockpiles of coal, the fuel used to generate about 70% of the nation’s electricity, dwindle to the lowest in years just as power demand is set to surge. Read more

    LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

    Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder while petrol and diesel rates saw their steepest increase in recent weeks, pushing prices to all-time high levels across the country. Read more

    India and US have 'one mind and one approach': Sherman on Afghanistan

    India's security concerns will be the "first and foremost" and at the"front and centre" for Washington, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday on New Delhi's apprehensions about the spill over of terrorist activity from Afghanistan. Read more

    Consumers alert! Fake ecommerce websites con shoppers amid festive season boom

    As leading ecommerce platforms gear up for record revenues in the festive season, several fake and malicious ecommerce platforms have proliferated in the country, selling smartphone accessories to luxury watches. Read more

    Pet registration in Bengaluru to soon be mandatory: BBMP

    Pet registration will soon be mandatory for all pet owners in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. They will be given six months to register after the rules are rolled out, BBMP animal husbandry wing officials said. Read more