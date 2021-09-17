DH Evening Brief: September 17, 2021

It isn't a first in the history of independent India for followers to celebrate a political leader's birthday. Breathtaking, however, was the scale at which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the governments it runs at the Centre and in states indulged in paroxysms of activity to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday.
Oppn fighting to be landlord without land in UP: Naqvi
The SP, BSP and the Congress are competing for power in Uttar Pradesh without any base among the masses, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday, asserting that the opposition parties were fighting to become a "landlord without land".
EAM calls for resolution with China on Ladakh stand-off
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the two sides should work for an early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and that China avoid viewing its ties with India through the lens of a third country.
'BJP had praised Sonu Sood, now see him as tax evader'
The Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the BJP over the Income Tax Department's action against actor Sonu Sood, saying that although the party earlier praised him for his work during the lockdown, it now considers him a "tax evader" after the Delhi and Punjab governments tried to join hands with him in his social work.
A 17-year-old student was found dead with a gunshot wound at a BMTC bus stop near Indian Air Force Headquarters Training Command in RMV Second Stage in the early hours on Friday. The police suspect that the deceased boy allegedly shot himself with his father's licensed pistol.
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Multinational tech corporationMicrosoft is allowing people to go password-free allowing the use of fingerprints, facial recognition and authenticator apps instead, in a move to make users' accounts more secure.
Petroleum products not to be included in GST
The GST Council on Friday disposed of the proposal regarding the inclusion of petrol and diesel under the GST regime, saying that it is not possible to do so right now.
Modi's personality cult diminishing BJP-RSS
India administers record 2 crore Covid vaccine doses today
India administered over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day, setting a record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, according to official data.
Number of farmers dead but Modi govt indifferent: Badal
As farmers protest a year of the contentious farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dalleader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Centre is indifferent to the farmers' needs.
Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream
When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, US carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China.
Abba Jaan! A desperate cry from Yogi
How do we understand Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's outrageously communal accusations against those who use "Abba Jaan" as a form of address?
17-year-old student found shot dead in Bengaluru
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
The Indian Premier League roars back this weekend in the United Arab Emirates, more than four months after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic in India.
PM Modi bats for fighting radicalisation at SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that growing radicalisation is the biggest threat to nations.
NZ abandon tour of Pakistan over security concerns
The New Zealand cricket team on Friday abandoned its ongoing tour of Pakistan before the start of the first ODI here, citing a security threat, which the host board asserted did not exist.
