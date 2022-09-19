DH Evening Brief: Oppn claims Punjab CM deplaned for being 'drunk'; 20th century laid to rest with Queen Elizabeth II
DH Evening Brief: Oppn claims Punjab CM deplaned for being 'drunk'; 20th century laid to rest with Queen Elizabeth II
updated: Sep 19 2022, 18:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Oppn claims Mann deplaned for being 'drunk'; AAP denies
The Opposition on Monday targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”, a charge denied by the ruling AAP as baseless.
With Elizabeth II, 20th century is also laid to rest
The laying to rest of Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign witnessed the aftermath of World War II, the Cold War and dizzying technological change, marks a further step in a leave-taking with the 20th century.
I don't believe PM Modi behind misuse of CBI, ED: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state and blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya
The temple, which has an idol of Adityanath, was built at Majre Maurya Ka Purwa in Kalyan Bhadarsa village, barely 20 kilometres from the place where the Ram Temple was being constructed by one Prabhakar Maurya, a resident of the same village.
Shashi Tharoor meets Sonia, may throw his hat in the ring for Congress chief
Senior MP Shashi Tharoor met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who returned to the capital after a medical check-up abroad, on Monday at a time he is contemplating to contest the party presidential election while Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra units passed a resolution seeking the return of Rahul Gandhi as party chief.
'Disgraceful': Bengal Guv faces ire for pushing Sunil Chhetri aside to pose with trophy
Bengaluru FC and their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri scripted history on Sunday when they won their maiden Durand Cup football tournament title after beating Mumbai City FC 3-1 in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium. However, the post-match award ceremony took a political colour when West Bengal Governor La Ganesan was seen pushing Chhetri aside for a photograph during a presentation.
The best thing about the Bharat Jodo Yatra is that the Congress is trying to find a higher purpose in an age of deep cynicism and hopelessness among those who seek to challenge the BJP juggernaut of division, enforcement and Hindutva underwritten by big money. India's always imperfect democracy is indeed confronted with a larger institutional crisis.
Cheetahs brought from Namibia savour their first meal in India
Siblings Freddy and Alton, two of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, were seen frolicking in their quarantine enclosure in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Monday, a day after all of them were served food for the first time since their arrival in India.
