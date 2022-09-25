DH Evening Brief: Nitish bats for Opposition unity; Pilot supporters upbeat about Rajasthan CM post
DH Evening Brief: Nitish bats for Opposition unity; Pilot supporters upbeat about Rajasthan CM post
updated: Sep 25 2022, 18:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Nitish Kumar calls for unity of all Opposition parties, including Congress
The INLD rally to celebrate late Devi Lal's birth anniversary on Sunday became a platform for the display of Opposition unity with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling for a "main front" of all non-BJP parties, including the Congress, at the national level against the BJP which he said can defeat the saffron party in 2024.
Pilot's supporters upbeat about his rise as Rajasthan CM as Gehlot decides to contest Congress presidential poll
After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he would contest the Congress president poll, party workers and people in Sachin Pilot's constituency Tonk are upbeat that their long wait to see him heading the state will soon be a reality.
Uttarakhand murder: Ankita Bhandari's family refuse to perform last rites
The family of a 19-year-old woman receptionist who was killed in Uttarakhand allegedly by her employer refused on Sunday to conduct her last rites until they get the final postmortem details, even as a preliminary report said she died due to drowning.
How Arvind Kejriwal turned Gujarat Assembly polls into 'AAP vs BJP' narrative
A group of people, mostly youths, greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chants of "Modi-Modi" outside Gujarat's Vadodara airport as he landed earlier this week for a daylong campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party in the BJP-ruled state wherepolls are due later this year.
Explained: Why Charlie Dean's 'controversial' dismissal left internet divided
The third ODI match between India and England on Saturday was full of drama and controversy. It will be remembered by fans for two reasons – the controversial yet legal run out of England’s Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement from International cricket. In the midst of this, another cricketer was also trending: R Ashwin. We break down what happened in the match and what the controversy is about:
Days after the NIA and ED raided several locations linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, the Union Home Ministry is planning to ban the extremist group on the basis of the evidences gathered, sources said.
Harmanpreet backs bowler Deepti in 'controversial' run out of England's Charlie Dean
India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has backed her bowler Deepti Sharma for running out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during her delivery stride in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Saturday, calling it a "part of the game".
Nitish Kumar calls for unity of all Opposition parties, including Congress
The INLD rally to celebrate late Devi Lal's birth anniversary on Sunday became a platform for the display of Opposition unity with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calling for a "main front" of all non-BJP parties, including the Congress, at the national level against the BJP which he said can defeat the saffron party in 2024.
Read more
Pilot's supporters upbeat about his rise as Rajasthan CM as Gehlot decides to contest Congress presidential poll
After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared that he would contest the Congress president poll, party workers and people in Sachin Pilot's constituency Tonk are upbeat that their long wait to see him heading the state will soon be a reality.
Read more
CUET-PG results to be declared at 4pm on Monday: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar
The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
Read more
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna hospitalised
Former chief minister S M Krishna has been admitted in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru with an acute respiratory tract infection, hospital sources said on Sunday.
Read more
Uttarakhand murder: Ankita Bhandari's family refuse to perform last rites
The family of a 19-year-old woman receptionist who was killed in Uttarakhand allegedly by her employer refused on Sunday to conduct her last rites until they get the final postmortem details, even as a preliminary report said she died due to drowning.
Read more
How Arvind Kejriwal turned Gujarat Assembly polls into 'AAP vs BJP' narrative
A group of people, mostly youths, greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chants of "Modi-Modi" outside Gujarat's Vadodara airport as he landed earlier this week for a daylong campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party in the BJP-ruled state wherepolls are due later this year.
Read more
Explained: Why Charlie Dean's 'controversial' dismissal left internet divided
The third ODI match between India and England on Saturday was full of drama and controversy. It will be remembered by fans for two reasons – the controversial yet legal run out of England’s Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement from International cricket. In the midst of this, another cricketer was also trending: R Ashwin. We break down what happened in the match and what the controversy is about:
Read more
Xi Jinping under house arrest? Rumours surface on Twitter
Strange speculation arose on social media that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been placed under house arrest and has been sacked as the head of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
Read more
After NIA raids, PFI to be banned?
Days after the NIA and ED raided several locations linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, the Union Home Ministry is planning to ban the extremist group on the basis of the evidences gathered, sources said.
Read more
Harmanpreet backs bowler Deepti in 'controversial' run out of England's Charlie Dean
India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has backed her bowler Deepti Sharma for running out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during her delivery stride in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Saturday, calling it a "part of the game".
Read more