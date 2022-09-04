DH Evening Brief: Ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident; Modi govt has 'two brothers', says Cong
DH Evening Brief: Ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident; Modi govt has 'two brothers', says Cong
updated: Sep 04 2022, 18:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai on Sunday. Read more
Cyrus Mistry, a tycoon who did not see eye-to-eye with Tatas
A man with dignity and class, Cyrus Mistry started off with Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a conglomerate with interests in engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy and financial services. Read more
Unemployment, inflation 'two brothers' of Modi government, says Congress
The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the Centre on the issue of price rise, saying unemployment and inflation were "two brothers" of the Modi government. Read more
Asia Cup: India & Pakistan gear up for another showdown
Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play.
Statehood, job and land rights Azad's priorities for Jammu and Kashmir
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday asserted that his newly floated party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the right to land and employment to native domiciles. Read more
Final decision on official faction’s candidate for Congress presidential polls after Sonia’s return
A final decision on official faction’s candidate for the Congress presidential poll will be taken after Sonia Gandhi returns from abroad on September 10, as Rahul Gandhi continues to remain adamant on not returning to party’s helm while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot still appears to be reluctant to take the mantle. Read more
India’s electric vehicle boom is built on mopeds and rickshaws, not Teslas
In the United States, luxury-car buyers are snapping up Teslas and other electric cars that cost more than Rs47,82,738($60,000), and even relatively cheap models cost more than Rs1,987,972($25,000).In India, those are all out of reach of the vast majority of families, whose median income is just Rs 1,91,309 ($2,400). But an electric vehicle movement is taking place nonetheless — not on four wheels, but on two and three. Read more
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year
India recorded over 1.64 lakh deaths due to suicides in 2021 – an average of nearly 450 daily or 18 every hour, with the figures reaching the highest for any calendar year so far, according to official data. Read more
