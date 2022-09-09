DH Evening Brief: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail after 2 years; India-China disengagement by Sept 12
DH Evening Brief: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail after 2 years; India-China disengagement by Sept 12
updated: Sep 09 2022, 18:48 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan, who along with others were arrested on October 5, 2020, by the Uttar Pradesh police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), while they were on way to Hathras after gang rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl. Read more
India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings by September 12
India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. Read more
With Queen Elizabeth II's death, republicans sense their chance
During Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, republican rumblings surfaced on occasion, but the affection and respect she enjoyed meant that the movement to do away with the monarchy struggled to make a lasting impression. Read more
Assam madrasa demolition: Villagers say police instructed them, force denies claim
In what may spark controversy, villagers of Darogar Alga char in Assam’s Goalpara district alleged that they tore down a madrasa on instruction from the police, a charge which the superintendent of police dismissed as baseless. Read more
In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
From King Louis XIV, Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to Queen Elizabeth II, here we take a look at thelongest-reigning monarchs of all time. See pics
Watch: Man interrupts Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech by dismantling mic in Hyderabad
At a rally in Hyderabad on Friday, a man tried to interrupt Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech by dismantling the mic installed on the stage. Watch video
Have made my decision, will reply when poll is held: Rahul Gandhi on being Congress chief again
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has made his decision on whether he will become the next party president and asserted that he will give his reasons if he does not contest. Read more
Bilkis Bano case: SC asks Gujarat govt to produce records on remission of 11 convicts
The Supreme Court on Friday told the Gujarat government to file all records, which formed the basis for granting remission to the 11 convicts in the case of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murders of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Read more
How Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest
The main protocol to be followed in the event of the death of the queen, codenamed ‘Operation London Bridge’, had been planned decades in advance, but the monarch’s passing at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, has triggered a different set of procedures, dubbed ‘Operation Unicorn’. Read more
BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi over price of his T-shirt
The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that the T-shirt he wore during a part of the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra" cost more than Rs 41,000. Read more
Charles: The King who believes in healing power of Yoga, Ayurveda
King Charles III, Britain's new monarch who ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, has a strong connection with India and its age-old traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda. Read more
