DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 01 2023, 06:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 09:03 ist

BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur has said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

The MP representing Bhopal Parliamentary segment in Madhya Pradesh, also called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Pragya Singh Thakur
BJP
Indian Politics

