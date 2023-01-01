DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur has said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

The MP representing Bhopal Parliamentary segment in Madhya Pradesh, also called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

Read more