DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

Counting his government's "achievements" of the last eight years and promising to ensure 100% delivery of welfare schemes to the rightful beneficiaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while inaugurating a multi-speciality hospital in Rajkot, said that in the last eight years he didn't allow any "wrongdoing that would have made a citizen of this country hang their heads in shame."
