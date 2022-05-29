DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 29 2022, 04:49 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 04:49 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Counting his government's "achievements" of the last eight years and promising to ensure 100% delivery of welfare schemes to the rightful beneficiaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while inaugurating a multi-speciality hospital in Rajkot, said that in the last eight years he didn't allow any "wrongdoing that would have made a citizen of this country hang their heads in shame."

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
BJP
DH Toon

What's Brewing

A fertile canvas for fraud?

A fertile canvas for fraud?

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 