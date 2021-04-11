DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation looking grim

When millions of Indians switched off lights and lit candles and earthen lamps in the early days of the pandemic in solidarity with Covid warriors, many probably though the fight will be over soon, but a year on, the situation has become grimmer.

On April 10 last year, five days after millions responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in the fight against the coronavirus, the number of confirmed infections stood at 6,761, while the death toll was 206.

Read more