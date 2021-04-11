DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation looking grim

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Apr 11 2021, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 07:28 ist
Illustration. Credit: Sajith Kumar

When millions of Indians switched off lights and lit candles and earthen lamps in the early days of the pandemic in solidarity with Covid warriors, many probably though the fight will be over soon, but a year on, the situation has become grimmer.

On April 10 last year, five days after millions responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in the fight against the coronavirus, the number of confirmed infections stood at 6,761, while the death toll was 206.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 