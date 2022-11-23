DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

As part of the government's Rozgar Mela (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.
Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.
