<p>Mysuru: Team of forest department personnel began combing operation on Wednesday at RMP factory campus at Yelwala of Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district, where a Tiger and its three cubs (eight to ten month old) are sighted. </p><p>The officials suspect that the Tiger might have come from nearby Arabithittu wildlife sanctuary. </p><p>Mysuru Territorial division DCF K Paramesha informed that, RMC campus is spread about 400 acre. The Tiger is sighted behind the factory. Elephants Sugreeva, Ajaya, Prashantha from Dubare Elephant camp of Madikeri wildlife division, and Eeshwara from Harangi Elephant camp of Kodagu are pressed for combing operation. </p><p>The Tiger is seen by the staff of RMP and it has been visible in their CCTV cameras too, officials said. </p>