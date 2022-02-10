DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions over the hijab controversy. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions at 2.30 pm on Thursday.
