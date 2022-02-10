DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2022, 05:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 05:03 ist

A three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions over the hijab controversy. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions at 2.30 pm on Thursday.

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Karnataka
Hijab row
Hijab

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

New computer model shows best ways to slow Covid spread

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

In school at 98, Kenyan sets example for youngsters

 