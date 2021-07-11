DH Toon | Army, air force need to 'focus on China'

A public spat occurred over the relative roles of the three wings of the armed forces in the proposed integrated theatre commands. Last week, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat, and the Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria aired their differences in public, over the relative roles of the army and the air force in the new set-up.
