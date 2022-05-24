DH Toon | India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn

DH Toon | As India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 24 2022, 05:20 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 05:20 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity was launched on Monday even as India made an 11th hour entry into its fold. There are 11 other nations, apart from India and the United States, in the Framework (IPEF) that has a stated objective of strengthening economic linkages among participating nations. However, its underlying purpose would be to counter China’s growing economic influence in the region.

