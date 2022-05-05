DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 05 2022, 06:18 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 06:18 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In further bad news for the country's media, India's press freedom ranking has fallen to 150 from 142 last year with the latest World Press Freedom Index saying that press freedom is in "crisis in the world’s largest democracy". 

Press Freedom
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

