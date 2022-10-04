DH Toon | But some are more equal

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 04 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 06:41 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday expressed concern over unemployment and rising income inequality in the country, asserting that poverty is posing as a "demon-like challenge in front of us".

