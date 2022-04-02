DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2022, 05:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 05:49 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well, and also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children.

