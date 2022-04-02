DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well, and also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children.
