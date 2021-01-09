DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump back your produce'

Shouting slogans and blaring horns, thousands of farmers on Thursday blocked a key expressway that skirts the national capital in a show of strength to press for their demand for repeal of the agricultural reforms.
The farmers' unions, who have been camping on Delhi's borders for 43 days, claimed Thursday's tractor rally as a rehearsal for a bigger tractor parade to cripple the national capital on Republic Day.
DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'
Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda
2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years
Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen
'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion
The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories
Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing