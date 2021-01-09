DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump back your produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 09 2021, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 07:46 ist

Shouting slogans and blaring horns, thousands of farmers on Thursday blocked a key expressway that skirts the national capital in a show of strength to press for their demand for repeal of the agricultural reforms.

The farmers' unions, who have been camping on Delhi's borders for 43 days, claimed Thursday's tractor rally as a rehearsal for a bigger tractor parade to cripple the national capital on Republic Day.

DH Cartoon
farmers
Farm Bills
Farmers protests
Delhi

