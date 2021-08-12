DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes Rs 4K cr breakfast at school plan

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 05:50 ist

The Finance Ministry vetoed the breakfast at school plan in the new National Education Policy.

The policy which was approved by the Union Cabinet noted that morning hours after a nutritious breakfast can be particularly productive for the study of cognitively more demanding subjects.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Indian Politics
Parliament
Monsoon Session
Finance Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Code Red: Time to act on climate change

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

 