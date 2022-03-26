DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for Chinese delegates?

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 26 2022, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 07:48 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met S Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs, after arriving in the country to a frosty reception due to comments made about India in Pakistan. Following the meeting, India said that China's foreign policy towards it must not be dictated by Pakistan, while the UGC also advised nationals against pursuing studies in China.

DH Toon
India News
India-China ties
China

