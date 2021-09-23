DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 23 2021, 05:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 05:28 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

There is confusion over the UK government's vaccine recognition process for Indian travellers as even though Oxford/AstraZeneca Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, is on an updated international travel advisory, India is not yet on a list of 17 approved countries.

United Kingdom
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield
India

