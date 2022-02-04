DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

The Union Budget 2022, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, is presented as a blueprint for the next 25 years of 'amrit kaal', as India enters its 75th year of independence.

The government aims to keep up with the rapid growth in technological advancements in various emerging sectors. For instance, Sitharaman introduced a taxation system for income generated from cryptocurrencies. A digital currency by RBI, e-passports and 5G spectrum auctions are some of the debutants in this year's Budget, and in the coming years, further regulation and policy promises in newer, emerging sectors are expected.

