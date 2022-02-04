DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 04 2022, 06:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 06:23 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Union Budget 2022, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, is presented as a blueprint for the next 25 years of 'amrit kaal', as India enters its 75th year of independence. 

The government aims to keep up with the rapid growth in technological advancements in various emerging sectors. For instance, Sitharaman introduced a taxation system for income generated from cryptocurrencies. A digital currency by RBI, e-passports and 5G spectrum auctions are some of the debutants in this year's Budget, and in the coming years, further regulation and policy promises in newer, emerging sectors are expected. 

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
achhe din
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 