DH Toon | Hygiene steps to keep communal virus at bay

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Sep 19 2021, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 06:46 ist

With the BJP going all out to polarise voters along communal lines ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections six months from now, and its rivals making every effort to counter the same with ‘soft Hindutva’, the state is headed for a fierce, no-holds-barred, multi-cornered electoral battle.

DH Toon
communalism
communal disharmony
Uttar Pradesh

