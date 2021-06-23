DH Toon | 'India hits single-day vaccination record'

DH Toon | 'India hits single-day vaccination record'

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 04:25 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India administered a record 85 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, as the Centre started providing free vaccines to all above 18 years as part of the liberalised immunisation drive.

India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
DH Toon
Cartoon

