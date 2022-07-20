DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

The Indian rupee has strengthened against major currencies such as the Euro, British pound and Japanese yen though it has weakened against the US dollar, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.
