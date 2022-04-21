DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2022, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 05:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In a repeat of scenes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, a party-led Delhi civic body on Wednesday rode bulldozers rode into violence-hit Jahangirpuri in the national capital in police presence to clear illegal constructions but had to halt it after the Supreme Court intervened and ordered status quo.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Jahangirpuri violence
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

 