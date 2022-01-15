DH Toon | Maurya gets the meaning of 'UPYogi'!

DH Toon | Maurya gets the meaning of 'UPYogi'!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Jan 15 2022, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 04:15 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday taunted the BJP for losing "one wicket after the other" and not fathoming the SP strategy as he inducted two ministers and six other MLAs who recently deserted the ruling alliance into his Samajwadi Party.

