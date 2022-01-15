DH Toon | Maurya gets the meaning of 'UPYogi'!

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday taunted the BJP for losing "one wicket after the other" and not fathoming the SP strategy as he inducted two ministers and six other MLAs who recently deserted the ruling alliance into his Samajwadi Party.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India
A portable shelter for emergencies
2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901
OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list
Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins
Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?
Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof
Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital