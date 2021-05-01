DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  May 01 2021
  • updated: May 01 2021, 04:55 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Oxygen, hospital beds, medicines...these resources are taken for granted when they are easily accessible. Everything changed over the last month, however, when the might of the pandemic's second wave broke the back of health infrastructure in the country.

