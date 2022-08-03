DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Aug 03 2022, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 07:49 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India is facing no risk of recession or stagflation as macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy are strong, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Replying to a debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha, she said the GST collection and Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) are indicating that the Indian economy is getting more robust.

