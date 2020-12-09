DH toon | Opposition parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS ,
  • Dec 09 2020, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 07:24 ist

Opposition parties on Sunday declared support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8 by agitating farmers demanding repeal of the farm sector reforms, even as Akali Dal leaders reached out to regional parties to build a coalition against the ruling NDA.

Main opposition party Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, TRS, Trinamool Congress declared their “whole-hearted” support to the nationwide shutdown call and issued directions to party units to hold protests on Tuesday to express solidarity with the farmers.

