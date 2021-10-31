DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict warning to State over surveillance

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 08:30 ist
Illustration by Sajith Kumar

The Supreme Court’s order in the Pegasus case, delivered on Wednesday, is a judicial landmark. This ranks along with important, recent judgements like the 2013 Lalita Kumari case which made the filing of an FIR mandatory when a cognizable office is reported, the 2018 Navtej Singh case which legalised the rights of the LGBTQ community and the 2017 Puttaswamy case which recognised privacy as a fundamental right of citizens.

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

