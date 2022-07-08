DH Toon | PT Usha's RS seat inspired by 'job race'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 08 2022, 05:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 05:58 ist

Four eminent persons – Veerandra Heggade, P T Usha, Ilaiyaraja and K V Vijayendra Prasad – from four south Indian states were on Thursday chosen as Rajya Sabha nominated MPs by the Narendra Modi government. The move is seen as a political outreach by the ruling BJP to enhance its presence in the region which has not been too enthusiastic about it except for Karnataka. 

