DH Toon | PT Usha's RS seat inspired by 'job race'

Four eminent persons – Veerandra Heggade, P T Usha, Ilaiyaraja and K V Vijayendra Prasad – from four south Indian states were on Thursday chosen as Rajya Sabha nominated MPs by the Narendra Modi government. The move is seen as a political outreach by the ruling BJP to enhance its presence in the region which has not been too enthusiastic about it except for Karnataka.
