DH Toon | Rape victim's house set on fire in UP

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2023, 04:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 04:12 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Two infants who suffered serious burns after a group of men set fire to the home of a girl, whom two of them had allegedly raped last year, have been shifted to Lucknow for better treatment, officials said on Wednesday.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
rape
Uttar Pradesh

