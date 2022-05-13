DH Toon: Sedition law on hold a U-turn surgical strike?

DH Toon: Sedition law on hold a U-turn surgical strike on govt?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 13 2022, 05:52 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Editors Guild of India on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order keeping in abeyance the application of the sedition law and noted that the law has been used far too often by central and state governments against journalists in an effort to curb independent reporting.

DH Cartoon
DH Toon
Sedition

