DH Toon | Selling Rajya Sabha seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2022, 02:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 02:52 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The CBI has unearthed a racket of at least five men, including one presently staying in Karnataka’s Belgaum, allegedly involved in cheating people by offering Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 crore.

Rajya Sabha
India
Parliament
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

