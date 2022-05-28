DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

The Centre on Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of official position by them.

Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi. Media reports said that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

