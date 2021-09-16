DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

  Sep 16 2021
Madhya Pradesh government has announced that Ramayana, Mahabharata and lessons on Ramsetu, the mythological bridge featuring in the epic, will be part of the engineering courses in the state. 

Additionally, first-year students of graduation courses in Madhya Pradesh colleges and universities will be offered epic 'Ramcharitmanas' as an elective subject under philosophy discipline in art stream, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said earlier this week. 

