DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 25 2021, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 07:09 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Assam government's drive to carry out the eviction in a riverine village in Darrang district took an ugly turn on Thursday when two persons died in police firing and at least 10 others, including policemen, were injured in a face-off with protesters. 

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
India
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

 