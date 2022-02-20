DH Toon | 'Torn piece of secular fabric'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 20 2022, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 08:40 ist

Young girls and women are pushing back against being barred from campuses, enduring heckling and intimidation, and being forced to take off their headscarves or hijabs. The secular fabric of our country is facing problems due to the ongoing hijab row.

India News
DH Toon
Secularism

