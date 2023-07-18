DH Toon | Where all busy traffic comes to a halt!

Opposition parties are getting together not just for power but to address the “genuine concerns of the world’s biggest democracy” that are “ignored” by the Modi regime, the Congress said on Monday as leaders started converging for a second summit of non-NDA parties aimed at pooling ideas to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Calling the meeting a “game-changer of Indian political scenario”, the party said the Opposition is happy to see that there is sudden activity in the BJP, which has called a meeting of the NDA that has turned into a “ghost”, despite chest-thumping that it can defeat the Opposition on its own.

