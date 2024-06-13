Kuwait fire: Family worried about fate of chemical engineer from Kerala

Kollam/Pathanamthitta: The family of Sajan George, a M Tech graduate and a chemical engineer working in Kuwait, was worried as he was not picking calls after the fire accident in a building in the Gulf nation.

Though official confirmation was pending from authorities, friends informed his father that Sajan was likely to have been in the building at the time of the incident.

"The family had spoken to him the day before...However, yesterday they did not get any call. Friends there said he was in the building," a relative told the media, sobbing.

Sajan, a Punalur resident, went to Kuwait just over a month ago. He was a teacher in Kerala.