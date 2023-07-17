Opposition meet not for 'power', but to address 'genuine' issues: Congress

Opposition parties are getting together not just to usurp power but to address the “genuine concerns of the world’s biggest democracy” that are “ignored” by the Modi regime, the Congress said on Monday as leaders started converging for a second summit of non-NDA parties aimed at pooling ideas to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said that all 26 parties attending the Bengaluru summit are “united by a common purpose” to protect democracy, ensure Constitutional rights and maintain independence of institutions.

Calling the meeting a “game-changer of Indian political scenario”, Venugopal said the Opposition is happy to see that there is sudden activity in the BJP by a meeting of the otherwise silent NDA, which he described as the “real success” of the Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the sudden attempt to breathe life into the NDA by convening a meeting after the Patna conclave on Tuesday indicated the BJP’s uneasiness.

Attacking the BJP, Ramesh asked where the country’s leadership was when Manipur is burning and what kind of leadership gave China an upper hand by giving a “clean chit” to Beijing over the recent LAC stand off.

Sources said there will not be a final decision on all aspects in Tuesday’s deliberations but it will signal the way forward for the group.

“We are not here for power. We are here to address the genuine concerns of the biggest democracy of the world. Times are changing and the public will teach them (BJP) a lesson. There is a total failure in governance, they are cheating the public with false promises,” Venugopal told a press conference.

The two-day session—the formal one on Tuesday—will set the course of action for the future as well as the floor strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Venugopal said one single meeting would not be enough to provide answers to queries on whether the alliance will have a new name, or a common programme.

“There are 26 parties. Our resolve is to have unity on various issues. What are the issues to be taken up will be discussed…Congress is not the only party that takes decisions. All will sit together and decide,” he said.

On whether there will be a decision on one-on-one fight in around 450 seats, he said deliberations on alliances will be there but these will not happen in a single meeting but would take “one or two or three meetings”.

He said whether the alliance should have a new name is a matter of debate and they would discuss that issue too.

Asked about the face of the alliance at a time the BJP is raking it up, Venugopal said the Opposition has enough leaders who have proved their mettle. “You should worry about what is happening in the country. Those issues are more important,” he said.