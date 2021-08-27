DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 27 2021, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 04:35 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre's move to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying the Modi dispensation is selling India's "crown jewels" built in the last 70 years and "gifting" them to their two-three businessmen "friends".

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Toon
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'

Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'

'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

 