Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre's move to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying the Modi dispensation is selling India's "crown jewels" built in the last 70 years and "gifting" them to their two-three businessmen "friends".
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Why don't we also lease out?'
Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave
'I commanded Afghan troops this year; we were betrayed'
Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him
Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam
Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'
Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle
Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge
Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt